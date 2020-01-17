Popy excited for 'Shahoshi Joddha'

National Film Award winning actress Sadika Parvin Popy has finished the work of her latest film right at the beginning of the New Year. The film is titled 'Shahoshi Joddha'.





The work of the film started in 2018 under the direction of Sadek Siddiqui. The shooting continued with much disruption. At one point there were some uncertainties regarding the film. Now Popy is happy to finally be done with the film overcoming all obstacles. The story of the movie is based on Popy as well.





About this, Popy says, "The year started through finishing the work of cinema with a good story. That is why it feels great. Sadek Siddiqui ended the movie with a lot of hard work. I hope the audience will love it when it is released."





Special sources have said that Popy will be acting in a movie called 'Gangster' directed by Shahin Sumon soon. However, she did not give details about it at the moment.





