Shajal, Maya's 'Shahore Premer Galpo'

A scene from the drama. -Collected

Shajal is a prominent actor in the Bangladeshi media industry. He has captured the heart of the audience through his acting, modeling and TVC works. Recently Shajal has paired up with Shahnaz Maya to work in a drama title 'Shahore Premer Galpo'.







The drama has been written by Ahmed Toukir and directed by Atiqul Mitul. Abdun Noor Sajal and Shahnaz Maya played the leading pair. "The story goes on surrounding a beautiful Tasmiya played by Maya who is a resident of Old town Dhaka.







She is to be married following her finishing university education. With this month-long preparations are taking place at home. Flowers and lights are everywhere creating and enhancing the festive mood. But on the wedding day she cannot bring herself to utter 'Kobul'. Everyone becomes anxious about what is going to happen and thus the story continues.





Sources associated with the drama said that the shooting was completed in different locations in Old Dhaka. It will be aired on a private TV channel on the coming Valentine's Day.

