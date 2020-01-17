A 12-day solo painting exhibition titled 'Expression of Life' by artist Sharmin Zaman is set to begin today at the La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) in Dhanmondi of the capital. The inaugural ceremony of this exhibition will be held at 5:30pm on the gallery premises.





Professor Dr Farzana Islam, vice-chancellor, Jahangirnagar University will attend the opening ceremony as the chief guest while Mainul Abedin, managing director, Udeco Limited will also attend the event as special guest.





'Expression of Life' is artist Sharmin Zaman's second solo painting exhibition. The centre of Sharmin Zaman's first solo painting exhibition was the women of Bangladesh. But for this exhibition, the artist wanted to deconstruct her feelings as well as her own self as an artist.







Her first and most driving reason to get acquainted with colors and brush was nature. Bangladesh is a land of colors and with the change of a season, these colors dance and melt into each other to create many new colors! That is why, colors and textures preponderate her paintings. The bark of an old tree or the surfaces of a decayed wall appear like a storybook to her.





The exhibition will remain open to all until January 28 and can be visited according to the following schedule: Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 9am to12noon as well as 5pm to 8pm (closed on Sunday).

