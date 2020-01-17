BUFT Bangabandhu Gold Cup Football Tourney ends

Md. Shams-Ul Islam, MD & CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd distributing the prize to the winner of the BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) Bangabandhu Gold Cup Inter University Football Tournament at the BUFT playground recently. -BUFT





On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) sponsored & organized the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Inter University Football Tournament-2019 at BUFT playground in Nishatnagar Dhaka.





The final match was held on January 09 at the BUFT playground where Md Shams-Ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd was present in the closing and prize giving ceremony as the Chief Guest. Honorable Founder Chairman of the Board of Trustees Muzaffar U Siddique chaired the event. He gave a flower bouquet and crest to the Chief Guest.





Eighteen public and private universities participated in this tournament which started on 15 December, 2019. ULAB & BUFT made it to the finals where ULAB won by a score of 4-0. After the match ended, the Chief Guest, Md Shams-Ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd distributed the prizes among the winners.







Honorable Member of the Board of Trustees of BUFT Md Moshiul Azam Shajal, Vice Chancellor (acting) Professor Dr Eng Ayub Nabi Khan, Treasurer Professor Dr Abdul Jalil, Registrar Md Rafiquzzaman, all Deans, Director of Student Welfare, Director of Administration, Head of Logistics, Project Director; all Heads of the academic and administrative departments, faculty members, officials, staffs, media personnel and students of BUFT were present during the function.

