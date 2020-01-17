BBPL grand finale today Khulna, Rajshahi set to clash for maiden title win

After a month-long festival of massive hitting, spectacular fielding, fierce bowling and plenty of exciting finishes, the money-spanning Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) will reach climax today with a grand finale between two of the most successful sides in the tournament.





Andre Russell's inspirational leadership for Rajshahi Royals will be up against the brute force with which Mushfiqur Rahim has steered Khulna Titans when the two teams, eyeing their maiden BPL title, square off in a high-intensity summit clash at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at 7.00 pm.





There is only one question on everyone's lips: who do you think will win? It was the big talking point on the eve of the country's most prestigious BPL final. While the two teams have met three times so far - with Khulna winning twice and Rajshahi winning once - it will be a new day and more importantly the biggest stage in franchise cricket.





Both sides have produced a fashion of playing exactly befitting its time throughout this splendid tournament; both have been relentless. Khulna were perhaps the only team who made it through to the final in a more assured fashion. They have enjoyed an amazing run in the tournament, winning league matches consistently. They then booked their place in the final with a comfortable win over arch-rival Rajshahi in Monday's first qualifier, when Mohammad Amir played a key role with six-wicket haul.





Rajshahi, however, will have a slight advantage over Khulna as they have the experience of playing in a BPL final in the past - 2016, but on the occasion, they had finished runners-up. Anyone would be willing to put money on Khulna, but for the over-riding factor of the Russell-Amir rivalry.







Khulna are considered to be inferior in this battle, but their dominating win on last Monday night in the first qualifier when the last time these two sides met was a timely reminder to Rajshahi to not take them lightly. But this is the BPL final and past records would not mean anything but Russell's men will look to take a sweet revenge against Khulna in the most important match of the tournament, the grand finale.





Some of the BPL's leading run-getters and match-winners will face off today in the blockbuster final where all eyes will be on Andre Russell's swashbuckling batting. Russell on Wednesday night single- handedly shattered Chattogram Challengers' BPL final dreams with an unforgettable 22-ball 54 in the second eliminator.







Since suffering defeat to Chattogram in a compelling league match, Khulna have been more driven than ever. They have bristled; their fast bowlers, especially Mohammad Amir who rocked Rajshahi in their last meet. So today's final is also being seen as a classic 'Russell versus Amir' battle.





Rajshahi skipper Andre Russell insisted that his is not thinking anything else apart from winning the final but he identified Mohammad Amir as the main threat from Khulna.







"There is nothing else in our mind apart from winning. We played last night [against Chattogram] as a team. We showed what we can do and hope we can put up a good show in the final," Russell said on Thursday. "Earlier we have seen with Amir what he can do and so we are not going to take anything for granted.











We have to make sure we pace ourselves well and that's where we went wrong [in the previous game] as we played

too many high risk

shot against them," Russell said.

