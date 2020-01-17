Stocks close week upbeat

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), ended week upbeat as market started with cheerful mode and continued till the closure. The index remained in green over the last two consecutive sessions as the enthusiastic investors were active on the bank and telecom sector stocks on the lucrative price levels.





Apart from these two sectors, pharma, food and fuel and power sectors also witnessed buying spree which helped the benchmark index to close 81.6 points higher over last session. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4149.82 points on Thursday, last working day of week, with a gain of 81.62 points or 2.00 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 35.36 points and 26.03 points to settle at 1406.59 points and 940.29 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 100,995 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 101.25 million securities.







On the other hand, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at green continuing the winning trend of previous day.

CSCX and CASPI increased by 129.90 points and 207.81 points to stand at 7634.76 points and 12600.85 points respectively.





At CSE, a total of 4,831,410 shares and mutual fund of 217 companies were traded, of which 103 issues advanced while 87 declined and 27 issues remained unchanged.

Leave Your Comments