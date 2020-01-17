'Exclude tobacco from cash crops list'

Bangladesh anti-Tobacco Alliance and other anti-tobacco organizations demanding the removal of tobacco from the list of cash crops in front of Abahani playground in the capital on Thursday. -AA

Bangladesh anti-Tobacco Alliance and other anti-tobacco organizations jointly organized a campaign on Thursday in front of Abahani playground on demand of excluding tobacco from the list of cash crops.





Tobacco is an obstacle in all sectors of development, including health, economics and environment. Agricultural Marketing Act, 2018 has enlisted tobacco as cash crop. It will help to develop and expand tobacco production and consumption. As a result, progress of tobacco control activities will be greatly interrupted. Speakers also demanded necessary actions by relevant government organization to promote cultivation of food crops instead of tobacco.







The campaign was presided by Work for a Better Bangladesh (WBB) Trust Director Gaous Pearee and speakers were Professor of Environmental Science Department of Stamford University Dr Ahmed Kamruzzaman Mazumder, Principal of Dhaka Ideal Cadet School MA Mannan Monir, representative of Bangladesh Network for Tobacco Tax Policy Hamidul Islam Hillol, National Program Officer of Aid Foundation Abu Naser Anik, Executive Director of Nobonita Mohila Kallyan Samity Atika Hossain, representative from TABINAJ MD Rashed and many others.







Hamidul Islam Hillol said that, in the constitution, importance has been given to ban harmful herbs like tobacco. There are clauses in Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, 2005 to discourage production and consumption of tobacco goods.







Also it talks about formulating a policy to discourage tobacco cultivation. Considering tobacco as a cash crop is sheer offense of constitution, national law and order of High Court. It will slow down tobacco control activities.





