Pakistan says FB to help in fight against polio

A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a child at a railway station during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore in November 2019. -AFP

Pakistan says Facebook will help the country in its fight against polio after authorities blamed anti-vaccine content posted last year on the social network site for a leap in the number of cases.





Pakistan is one of only three countries where polio has not been eradicated, but a years-long effort began to show fruit with a major drop in cases from 2016.





By 2018 just 12 cases had been recorded, but to the dismay of Pakistani authorities and the World Health Organization, that number soared to 136 last year.







Pakistani officials quickly tied the surge to a slew of fake news reports and videos claiming many children had been killed by the vaccine that garnered thousands of views and shares on social media. They called on Facebook to do more to remove harmful anti-vaccine content from the site.







