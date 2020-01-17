Malaysia launches 5-yr plan to deal with underage marriage

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Malaysia has launched a national plan to address the causes behind underage marriage in an effort to curb the problem at the grassroots level.





The National Strategic Plan to Address the Causes of Underage Marriage was launched on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismai, reports Bernama l. She said the plan encompasses seven objectives, 17 strategies and 58 programmes to address these causes in the next five years. Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, said the government had identified six major causes of underage marriage.





Among these causes are poverty, lack or no access to reproductive health education, lack of access to education and society's perception that marriage is the best choice to solve problems. "We believe that if these causes can be addressed, then the problem of underage marriages can be prevented in the future.





Leave Your Comments