Yasir Azman new CEO of GP

The Board of Directors of Grameenphone has appointed Yasir Azman as the new CEO of the Bangladeshi operation, effective on February 1 this year. Yasir Azman has served as CMO of Grameenphone since June 2015 and also as Deputy CEO of the company since May 2017. Before this, Azman was Telenor Group's Head of Distribution & eBusiness and worked across all Telenor operations.





Azman replaces current CEO Michael Foley, who is relocating to Africa, where his family is based. "Yasir Azman has risen through the ranks of Grameenphone and Telenor Group, and I am very pleased that he has accepted to lead our operations in Bangladesh. He is the first home-grown CEO of Grameenphone, so this moment is extra special for everyone in Telenor and in Grameenphone. Azman has been responsible for running one of Telenor



Group's highest performing commercial organizations while also serving as deputy CEO of the company. I am confident he will continue to deliver great results in his new challenge as CEO," says Petter-Børre Furberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grameenphone.







Michael Foley has served as CEO of Grameenphone since May 2017. Before this he was the CEO of Telenor Pakistan and Telenor Bulgaria, says a press release.





"Michael Foley has delivered strong financial results in the years he has served as CEO and led an important digital transformation of Grameenphone. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his valuable contributions to our Bangladeshi operation and also Telenor Group," says Furberg.







"I am excited and humbled to be offered the role as CEO of Grameenphone. I am a true believer in Digital Bangladesh and our vision of empowering societies, connecting our customers to what matters most. It helps to unleash the true potential of our country. I respect the trust of our 75 million customers, and we shall continue to bring innovation in our services and technology to serve them better", comments Yasir Azman.





