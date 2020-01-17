Harry on first royal duty since talks with Queen

The duke hosted the event as part of his role as patron of the Rugby Football League.

The Duke of Sussex has met young rugby players at his first public event since he and the Duchess of Sussex said they would step back from royal life. Prince Harry smiled and shook hands with children in Buckingham Palace's gardens ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw, which he is

hosting.





He also met representatives of the 21 nations playing in the world cup. Meghan and the couple's son Archie are in Canada but Harry will reportedly stay in the UK for meetings next week.





Talks involving the Queen, Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge to discuss the couple's future were held on Monday at the Queen's Sandringham estate.







The Queen released a statement agreeing to their wish to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and to split their time between the UK and Canada.BBC Sport journalist Shamoon Hafez, who was at the palace, said Harry gave "a loud laugh" when a reporter asked him how talks on his future were going.





Prince Harry is hosting the Rugby League World Cup draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments, as part of his role as patron of the Rugby Football League. The draw is being streamed live on BBC Sport.





The world cup tournament runs from 23 October to 27 November 2021 in 17 cities across England, with 16 men's, eight women's and eight wheelchair teams taking part.





The prince was joined by ex-England player Jason Robinson and Dame Katherine Grainger for the launch event in the throne room of Buckingham Palace. "Not only do I continue to see sport actually changing lives, but it's saving lives as well," the prince said at the event.

"Whether it's rugby league or sport in general... it needs to be in everybody's life."





Before the draw, he met two ambassadors for the global tournament - James Simpson, England and Leeds Rhino wheelchair rugby league star, and Jodie Cunningham, a rugby league player in the Women's Super League for St Helens.





He then spoke to 12 young rugby players from St Vincent de Paul Catholic primary school in Westminster.

The school team are Westminster champions in tag rugby for the third year running. Kevin Sinfield, former rugby league England captain and Leeds Rhinos director of rugby, said Prince Harry has been "fantastic for the sport".





"His enthusiasm, his energy, his engagement with young people in particular, has been outstanding," he told BBC Breakfast.Sinfield said the Royal Family had helped to "massively" improve openness about mental health in rugby league, adding that Harry had "really driven this".





In a video message the prince said he was "proud" to support the tournament's decision to adopt a mental fitness charter - a programme including workshops for 8,000 young players and their families.

Sinfield added: "To have a real figurehead involved in it who's championing it left right and centre is only going to do good things."





