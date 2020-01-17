Power tariff likely to rise in February

The price of electricity may increase from February 1. Though the tariff hike was supposed to be announced from the first day of 2020, the timeframe has been deferred by one month for taking necessary preparations, according to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).





BERC sources said, the lifeline consumers (who consume 0-50 units) may get electricity at a subsidized price 50 percent of the production cost. But in case of big consumers, the price will increase maximum 20-30 percent of the production costs. The price of per unit electricity is Tk 7.31 without subsidy. But system loss and capacity payment are included in it. The BERC is in favor of giving subsidy half of the production cost to marginal consumers.







According to BERC sources, people who consume electricity from 0 to 50 units are going to remain as lifeline consumers this time also. Among 3 crore 60 consumers across the country, 1.5 crore consumers pay in lifeline tariff. As a result, the hike of electricity price will not be a headache for 1.5 crore consumers.





But big consumers will not get any subsidy. Consequently, they have to pay 20-30 percent more than the production costs. On the other hand, charitable organizations, hospitals, mosques and temples will get subsidy as earlier.







Earlier, the BERC held mass hearing on the proposal of hiking price by power distributing companies for four days from November 28, 2019. During the hearing, power distributing companies proposed to increase power tariff from January, 2020.





