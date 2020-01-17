Iran enriching more uranium: Rouhani

Iran is enriching more uranium than it did before it agreed to the landmark nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.







Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear accord - signed with the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and the United Kingdom - in retaliation for Washington's withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and its reimposition of devastating sanctions.





Earlier in the week, the UK, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking the limits set out in the agreement by triggering a "dispute mechanism". Some analysts suggested that could spell the end of the accord. "We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reached ... Pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to progress," Rouhani said in a televised speech. He added the nuclear programme is in a "better situation" than it was before the nuclear deal was signed.





Iran has only modestly increased its nuclear activity after the US pullout. In recent months it boosted its enrichment of uranium to 4.5 percent - higher than the 3.67 percent limit set by the agreement, but far from the 20 percent enrichment it was engaged in before the deal.





Uranium must be enriched to 90 percent to be used in a nuclear weapon. Rouhani defended the 2015 nuclear deal in his speech saying: "We have proven in practice that it is possible for us to interact with the world."





Leave Your Comments