IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon: Joy

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy visits stalls after inaugurating Digital Bangladesh Fair-2020 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Thursday. -PID

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has hoped that the export of country's IT and technology sector will exceed earnings from readymade garments sector soon as the sector is growing in a rapid manner.





He came up with the optimism while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a three-day-long Digital Bangladesh Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) Hall in the city on Thursday.

Joy said, "Today on the record officially, Bangladesh's IT export exceed $1 billion. . . I believe within a very short time, we will cross our garments export through technology export."





As most IT services are internet based and exports are happening over the internet, it is impossible to track the true volume, he added. "We believe that there is at least another billion or two billion US dollars in export that is happening unofficially through the internet that is not being tracked. So, we are very well on our way to catch out garments industry in terms of our IT services" he said.

Joy also expressed his hope that the country will roll out 5-G technologies with the rest of the world.





Chaired by Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, the function was addressed by Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology AKM Rahmatullah, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd CEO Zhang Zhengjun and Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Nur-ur Rahman.





