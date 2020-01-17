A culture of impunity prevails, says VP Nur

Vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur has said that the government has created a culture of impunity.





He came up with the remark while addressing a press conference at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Thursday. VP Nur said, "We are living in the age of Fascism. Chhatra League has established anarchy on campuses as well as across the country."





'Students Unity against Terrorism', a newly formed student alliance comprising 12 progressive student's organization, organised the press conference and placed their four-point demand for ensuring a democratic and safe campus which include resignation of proctor AKM Golam Rabbani for his failure to take any visible action during attack on DUCSU VP Nur and his associates.







Their four-point demand also includes: allocation of legal sit under the supervision of university administration and ending terrorism, mass-room and guestroom culture, bringing to book all the culprits involved in the attack and to ensure a secure and democratic atmosphere at the campus for students.





"To press home our demand, our next protest program and procession will be held on 23 January at the foot of Raju memorial sculpture," said Faisal Mahmud, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, while reading out a written statement.





While responding to a question on City polls' Nur said, "We believe in communal harmony. We are expressing solidarity with the students who are protesting for the reschedule of city polls' date."







Among others Al Kaderi Joy, president of Socialist Students' Front; Golam Mustafa, president of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation; Sakib Anwar convener of Nagorik Chhatra Oikko; Bipul Chakma, president of Pahari Chhatra Parishad were also present at the press conference.





