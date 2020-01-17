Taposh pledges to serve the people





Awami League's mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Thursday said if elected, he will work as a public servant for the wellbeing of Dhaka city dwellers. "I want an opportunity to serve the city people as public servant," he told reporters while conducting his electoral campaign in BGB's No. 3 gate area in the city.







Taposh said he will launch helpline number of Dhaka South City Corporation to reach the services to the doorsteps of common people. The city dwellers can inform any type of problem and allegation through the helpline number, he added. He said the city dwellers can meet with the mayor directly if their problems would not be solved through the helpline number, and necessary steps will be taken to solve the problem instantly, reports BSS.





The AL mayoral candidate said the DSCC is a service provider organization. For this, the organization will provide 24-hour services, he added.





He said, "We will make our first plan about the old part of the city. We will work for removing water logging and traffic jam and facilitating development of roads to make the city more vibrant. We've a number of plans concerning the old part of the city."





Taposh promised to take basic civic amenities to the doorstep of residents within 90 days of his taking office. Later, Taposh conducted his campaign in Lalbagh area. AL Advisory Council Member Mukul Bose, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, former lawmaker Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, AL Dhaka South City Unit General Secretary Humayun Kabir and former general secretary Shahe Alam Murad, among others, accompanied Taposh during his electoral campaign.





