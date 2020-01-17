Arrest warrant issued against sr journos Matiur Rahman, Anisul Hoque

Abrar, the boy, who was electrocuted at Kishore Alo program.

A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants against ten people including Matiur Rahman, Editor of Bengali daily newspaper Prothom Alo and Anisul Hoque, Editor of Kishore Alo, reports BBC Bangla. The court has accorded this order in connection with the death of a school student named Naim Abrar at a program of Kishore Alo in Dhaka. Kishore Alo is an associate publication of Prothom Alo.





Naim Abrar got killed being electrocuted on 1st November 2019 at the founding anniversary of Kishore Alo magazine which was held at Residential Model School and College in Dhaka. Naim Abrar was a student of class nine. One day later Abrar's father Mojibur Rahman filed a case with the Metropolitan Magistrate Court against the organizers of the program including Prothom Alo editor. Mojibur Rahman complained that his son died because of the negligence of the people who hosted the event.





Anisul Hoque, Editor of Kishore Alo said that the organizers of the program made the best of their efforts to ensure the safety of all participants and visitors. There was a first aid camp and an ambulance with ICU facilities where two FCPS doctors were present, Anisul Hoque added. He stated that Kishore Alo is cooperating with the authorities concerned in the investigation over this occurrence.





Police submitted a report to the court on Thursday in connection with the case filed by Abrar's father. Police accused ten individuals including Matiur Rahman and Anisul Hoque over this case. The court took the report into cognizance and issued arrest warrants against the accused persons.





The other eight persons facing arrest warrants are Kabir Bakul, Shuvashish Pramanik, Mohit Ul Alam, Shah Poran Tushar, Jaseem Uddin, Mosharraf Hossain, Sujan and Kamrul Howlader.





Leave Your Comments