Voting on Puja day unjust: Dr Kamal

Jatiya Oikya Front convener Dr Kamal Hossain along with other leaders of the alliance speaking at a meeting at Motijheel in the city on Thursday. -Jahidul Islam/AA

Jatiya Oikya Front Convener Dr Kamal Hossain has said that the decision of holding Dhaka city polls on the day of Saraswati Puja is unjust. He came up with the remark while talking to reporters at a meeting of JOF steering committee at his Motijheel chamber in the city on Thursday.





Dr Kamal, also the president of Gono Forum, said, "No election was held on Puja day ealier. The decision is unjust."

When asked whether he supports the demonstration of Dhaka University students to defer the date of elections slated on January 30, the eminent jurist said, "I, in principle, support the demand."





Expressing concern about the neutrality in the city polls, Oikya Font chief said, "Violation of electoral code of conduct by the ruling party MPs, ministers and obstructing and attacking Oikya Front candidates have proved that there is no conducive atmosphere of election in the country. The Election Commission isn't taking any action in this regard."





He announced to hold four street rallies--two for Dhaka north and two for Dhaka south--on the occasion of the city polls. The small investors have lost their hard-earned money due to share marekt manipulation, said the top Oikya Front leader.





JSD President ASM Abdur Rab, BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gonoshasthya Kendra Founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Gono Forum's Prof Abu Sayeed, Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, Reza Kibria, JSD's Sanoar Hossain Talukder, Nurul Amin Bepari were present, among others.





