Two Chinese tourists found dead in southern Iceland





The Chinese Embassy in Iceland confirmed that two Chinese nationals, a male and a female, were found dead near a tourist attraction in southern Iceland on Thursday afternoon.





The cause of the deaths remains to be determined, the embassy said.





After being informed by the Icelandic police, the Chinese embassy attached great importance to this and quickly activated emergency response mechanism, asking the Icelandic police to find out the cause of the deaths as soon as possible.





The embassy said it will maintain close contact with all parties and do its best in the consular protection work.

























