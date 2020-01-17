109 more workers deported from Saudi Arabia









Some 109 more Bangladeshi workers have been sent back to the country from Saudi Arabia.





A flight of Saudi Airlines- SV-804 carrying 109 Bangladeshi workers landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here around 11:20 pm.





With the fresh deport, a total of 1,610 Bangladeshi workers were sent back in past 16 days of the month.





Brac Migration Programme with the assistance of Expatriate Welfare Desk provided all the emergency aids to the workers.





Shariful Hasan, programme head of Brac Migration Programme said in 2019 a total of 24,789 Bangladeshis were deported from Saudi Arabia and almost all of them returned empty handed.

