Collision between 2 buses leaves two dead in Chattogram









Two people were killed and 10 others injured on Friday as two buses collided head-on in Shantirhat area of Patiya upazila in the district.





The identities of the deceased could now be know yet.





Officer-in-charge of Patiya Highway Police Bimal Chandra Bhowmik said a bus of Shyamoli Paribahan collided head-on with another bus in Shantirhat around 10:45 am, killing two people on the spot.





Six among the injured were taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), he said.





They also seized the two buses from the spot, he added.

