Hunger strike for polls deferment at DU; 4 students fall sick









Four students of Dhaka University fell sick on the second day of their fast unto death on Friday demanding deferment of the polls to the two Dhaka city corporations slated for January 30.





Apurba Chakrabarty and Orko Shaha, residents of Jagannath hall of the university, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as they fell sick during the strike, said Utpal Biswas, vice-president (VP) of DU’s Jagannath Hall students’ union.





Jagannath hall union general secretary Kajal Das and Social welfare secretary Prodip Das were given saline when they fell sick.













Around 40 students of the university went on hunger strike on the campus on Thursday afternoon demanding deferment of the polls.





The students, led by Vice-President of Jagannath Hall Students’ Union Utpal Biswas and General Secretary Kajal Das, gathered in front of Raju Sculpture carrying placards and started the hunger strike around 2:10pm on Thursday.

