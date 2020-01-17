Garment workers demand justice for rape victim









The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Garments Sramik Shanghati on Friday staged demonstrations in the city remanding justice for a female RMG worker who was allegedly gang raped in Ashulia recently.





They formed a human-chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club at 11 am, said a press release.





Shanghati president Taslima Aktar, its general secretary Julhasnayeen Babu, organising secretary Aminul Islam Shama also spoke at the programme among others.





Earlier on Wednesday, five people allegedly gang raped the garment worker after confining her husband to a room in Jamgora area of Ashulia as they reportedly failed to pay their house rent.

Leave Your Comments