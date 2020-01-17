22 dengue patients being treated at hospitals: DGHS









Twenty six dengue patients, including 22 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.





Only one dengue patient was detected in the last 24 hours until 8am on Friday, which was nil on Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed 164 deaths after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths last year.





Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that usually causes severe flu-like symptoms, including high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, and a characteristic skin rash.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the incidence of dengue has grown dramatically around the world in recent decades that has put about half of the world's population at risk.





The WHO estimates that there are about 390 million infections every year.





According to the WHO, there is no specific treatment for dengue, but early detection and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates below 1 percent.

