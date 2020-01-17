Six hurt in collision between two launches on Meghna River





Six people were injured in a collision between two launches on the Meghna River in Alubazar area early Friday.





The injured were identified as—Tarikul Islam, 14, Faizur Rahman, 12, Saykul Karim, Abu Taher, 16, Mamun, 16, and Russel, 12.





Abu Taher, officer-in-charge of Chandpur River Police Station, said MV Prince Awlad-4 from Barishal’s Hizla and MV Tipu-12 from Dhaka collided at 12am in a place between Alubazar and Ishanbala in the river, leaving six people injured.





All of the injured were admitted to Chandpur General Hospital at 3am, he added.





Earlier on Monday, a woman and her son were killed and 10 others injured after a passenger launch hit another on the Meghna River in Majherchar area.

