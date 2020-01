tate Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said Bangladesh’s banking sector will be digitalised within the next five years.

“All financial institutions will be brought under Digital Interoperable and Digital Transaction,” he said, according to a PID handout.

He informed this while talking at Millennium’s ‘Tahkik’ audit system inauguration programme at a city hotel.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, chairman, Bangladesh Bankers Association, Niaz Ahmed, chairman, Millennium, AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, vice-chairman, Islamic Banks Consultative Forum (IBCF), and among others spoke at the programme.

