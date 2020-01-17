Digital services bring qualitative changes in life, says FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday said the introduction of digital services brought about qualitative changes in terms of providing services by reducing both time and cost.

"There is a need for cordiality between the service providers and receivers," he said adding that digital services ensure less hassle for all.

Dr Momen made the remarks while addressing a seminar as part of "Digital Bangladesh Fair 2020" at Bangabandhu International Convention Center in the city.

He said Bangladesh is giving much importance on economic diplomacy and public diplomacy in an effort to boost trade and investment, to diversify exports and create employment for Bangladeshi nationals abroad.

He said Bangladesh's achievements made so far will be projected across the world in the next two years by celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50th year of Bangladesh's independence.

Dr Momen said some 77 Bangladesh missions abroad will be engaged to introduce new and positive Bangladesh to the world.

The Foreign Minister said around 12.2 million Bangladeshis work abroad and most of them are not skilled enough.

He said the remittance inflow will increase significantly if Bangladesh can send skilled manpower abroad.

The Foreign Minister said the government introduced "Dutabash App" through which 34 types of services are available.

He said nobody will be able to stop Bangladesh's march if Bangladesh can properly utilise two resources - human and water.

The Foreign Minister said Sylhet is Bangladesh's first digital city where 52 types of digital services are available through dialing 333.

