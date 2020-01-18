IUBAT celebrates 29th founding anniversary

IUBAT celebrated its 29th founding anniversary with on Thursday. -AA



International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) celebrated its 29th founding anniversary with great enthusiasm on Thursday on its permanent campus in Uttara.





IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum, Engineering Dean Prof Dr Md. Monirul Islam, College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Dr Md Shohidullah Miah, College of Arts and Science Dean Prof Dr Abul Khair, Registrar Professor M Lutfar Rahman were present in the program, among others. IUBAT declared a month long elaborate program in this regard.



