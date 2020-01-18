Dr Abul Hossain new registrar of NSTU



Prof Dr Md Abul Hossain has been made the registrar of Noakahli Science & Technology University (NSTU). He started performing his duties from Thursday last.







A office order confirmed the information on Wednesday, which said, Dr Md Abul Hossain a professor of Fisheries and Marine Science Department, would perform duties as the registrar from January 16. The order will remain effective until further directive isn't issued. Prof Abul Hossain was born in Mohadebpur village under Lakshmipur district on July 1, 1954.







He joined as a lecturer at Bangladesh Agriculture University in 1977. Later, he prusued higher studies at Japan's Osaka University of Foreign Studies, Kagoshika University and Kyushu University.







He also worked as the chief scientific officer and director at Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute. Over one hundred thesises have been published in journals, peridodical and newspapers at home and abroad.









---Shahriyar Naser, NSTU

Leave Your Comments