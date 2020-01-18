Over 5 hundred illegal gas lines disconnected

Brahmanbaria Sadar UNO Pankaj Barua leading a drive against illegal gas lines in Brahmanbaria Sadar on Friday. -AA



A mobile court has disconnected five hundred and fifty illegal gas lines in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria. Six executive magistrates led by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pankaj Barua conducted the drive on Thursday.







Gas pipes measuring about 20 thousand meter were also removed during the drive. Sources said, gas has been used through illegal lines in houses, restaurants and lime factories at Bakail village under Majlishpur union of Sadar upazila for long.





Illegal gas lines in 15 lime factories and 550 houses were disconnected during the drive. UNO Pankaj Barua said, "The drive has been carried out for disconnecting illegal gas lines at the directive of the district magistrate.





Such drives will continue." Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) ABM Moshiuzzaman, Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited Deputy General Manager Zahidur Reza, Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Selim Uddin and officials from Titas Gas and Fire Service were present during the drive.









---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments