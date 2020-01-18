'Each student will be champion of change'



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said each of the students will be a 'champion of change'.She came up with the remark while inaugurating the 49th winter national sports competition organized by National School Madrasa and Technical Education Sports Council at Shahid Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla.





Dr Dipu Moni said, "The students who will bring the positive changes in the country will be able to build a developed Bangladesh by 2041." "The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will always remain by their side to help them becoming good citizen," she further said.





Presided over by Chairman of Intermediate and Secondary Education Board, Cumilla Professor Md Abdus Salam, the function was addressed, among others, by Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and Technical and Madrasah Education Division Secretary Munshi Shahabudin Ahmed.A total of 808 contestants are taking part in the six-day competition, which will end on January 22, under four regions.





