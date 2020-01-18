BNP not to concede before election

Speakers at a roundtable meeting arranged by Bangladesh Coordinated Professionals' Council at the National Press Club on Friday. -AA



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that his party declined to concede defeat before Dhaka City polls. He came up with the assertion while addressing a roundtable discussion titled Present scenario: Distrust in polls, use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)' organized by pro-BNP body Bangladesh Coordinated Professionals' Council at the National Press Club on Friday Fakhrul said, "We can win in the [Dhaka City] polls if we can unite people.





I refuse to declare defeat before polls." "A huge number of people are joining the party's Dhaka City polls campaign. We can succeed if we can mobilize them and wage a movement," said Fakhrul.





Terming BNP as a 'liberal democratic political party', he said, "The party is moving forward with its own characteristics. We have to develop it according to recent changes in world politics."





The senior BNP leader also warned his party men of reckless decision and praised grassroots activists."The ruling party has destroyed all democratic institutions during their regime with their blueprint strategy, plans and ideas," Fakhrul claimed after noting that the crisis in polls wasn't the only problem as the whole country faced "enormous hardship".



