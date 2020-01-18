PM wants to modernize health services



Planning Minister MA Mannan on Friday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to further improve and modernize the health services in the country and Kidney Foundation Hospital being built in Sylhet will add another feather in the cap in this regard.





"We all have to come forward for the services of humanity. If we can work unitedly for the sake of humanity, our country will become a developed one within the shortest possible time.







We will establish Sunamgang Medical University and Sunmaganj Science and Technology University soon," he said. The minister came up with the observations at a function to lay foundation stone of Sylhet Kidney Foundation Hospital at Nazir Gaon area under Tuker Bazar union in the suburb of Sylhet town, reports BSS.





Presided over by Prof Zia Uddin Ahmed Sadek, the function was also addressed by former adviser of the caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury, Bangladesh Kidney Foundation president Dr Harun-ur Rashid, and its managing director Taini Ferdous Rashid, among others.The 10-storied building is being constructed at a cost of Taka 100 crore.





Leave Your Comments