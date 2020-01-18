

Terming Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) 'a project of rigging votes in silence', BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged the voters to raise their voice against the system.He came up with the call at a discussion meeting organized by Jatiyatabadi Sangrami Dal at the National Press Club on Friday.







Amir Khasru said, "In India, a voter gets a receipt when he or she goes to vote in EVM system. But there is no such arrangement in Bangladesh. Who will you challenge? For this reason, you (people) should raise your voice against EVM system."





"There is no security of life in the country. People fear to keep money in banks. They cannot cast their votes. For this reason, all should come forward for ousting the government," he further said.









