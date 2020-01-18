Sensuality not about shedding clothes, says Raveena



Actress Raveena Tandon said sensuality is not about shedding your clothes, but about how one carries it off. "Sensuality is not about shedding your clothes.







You can be sensuous in whatever you wear. It's all about how the outfit is designed and how you carry it off," Raveena said. Talking about films, she said, "A lot of movies have been offered to me, but very few are the kind I would want to do." On balancing her time between family and work, the actress said, "I used to FaceTime my kids and



Leave Your Comments