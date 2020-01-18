Sara has always been drawn to romance



Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since her debut with 'Kedarnath'. After that, she delivered another stellar performance with 'Simmba' which brought her more love from all across. Hailed popularly as the buzz girl of Bollywood, Sara has always been drawn towards the genre of romance and her choice of projects displays that.







Her debut was a storyline that finds itself in a romantic pool and so does her upcoming projects, 'Coolie No 1' which has a romantic element to it and Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' which is all set to release on Valentine's Day this year. To work with Imtiaz Ali has been a dream come true for the actress where her director is known for having flair with romance in films.

