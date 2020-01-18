Palash becomes Sisimpur's media consultant uEntertainment Desk

'Sisimpur' is very popular and an educational children's TV series, among the children. It aims to deliver lessons on literacy, health and cultural awareness through the adventures of Muppets. Recently Palash Mahbub has been selected as the media consultant of 'Sisimpur' Bangladesh. Palash is a popular children writer, playwright and journalist.







He is also a television program maker and anchor. He has many achievement and award including- Agrani Bank-'Shishu Academy Shishu Sahitya Puraskar', 'UNICEF Meena Media Award' and West Bengal's 'Annada Shankar Ray Sahitya Award'.





Palash is the Deputy Editor of Daily Sarabangla & sarabangla.net. 'Sisimpur' is the Bangladeshi version of the American educational children's television series 'Sesame Street'. The first season of 'Sisimpur' premiered on Bangladesh Television in 2005.

