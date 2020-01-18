'GOT' spinoff 'House of the Dragon' likely in 2022



Hotly anticipated 'Game of Thrones' straight-to-series spinoff 'House of the Dragon' is likely to premiere in 2022, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told Variety at the Television Critics Assn. tour on Wednesday, calling that his "best guess."







He was not able to narrow down a more precise premiere date at this stage of development. No production dates have been determined yet. Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, "House of the Dragon" is based on "Fire & Blood" and set 300 years before the events of "Thrones," telling the story of House Targaryen.





"They are in the room breaking story right now," said Bloys. "My guess is we'll see it on the air in '22."As for the untitled "Game of Thrones" prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts, which HBO ultimately passed on, the cause of death was characterized as no singular thing.





"Pilots - sometimes they come together, sometimes they don't," said Bloys. "And I would say that was very much the case here. There's nothing I would point to and say 'Oh, this was the problem.'" He added that Jane Goldman, who co-created the project with Martin, took on the challenge of world-building "beautifully."



