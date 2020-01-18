U-19s face Zimbabwe today

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and Australia at Tuks Cricket Oval on Jan 13 in Pretoria, South Africa. -ICC



Bangladesh will take on their Zimbabwe counterparts in their campaign opener of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday.On the same day, New Zealand will take on the debutant Japan, UAE will lock horn Canada and Australia will face West Indies.







Ahead of starting their journey in the tournament proper, the Bangladeshi youths tied against Australia while New Zealand defeated them by four wickets in the warm-up games.







But according to their skipper Akbar they are totally focused on the tournament proper, leaving behind their disappointing performance in the warm-up matches. "The preparation that we need, it has already happened before coming to South Africa. Now we have to prepare mentally and we are focusing on that," Akbar Ali said.





















"We are 110 percent prepared. The preparation is very well. We are hoping to play the game that we have been playing for last three four months. All the players of our squad are well prepared," he added.Skipper Akbar believes now it's time to deliver in the middle as they have put in all the hard work.





"Of course it [the experience in England and New Zealand] will help us. The wicket and the conditions of England and New Zealand are quite similar to South Africa so our players will feel nothing new about the conditions and these experiences will certainly help us do well in the World Cup," he concluded.







In the group phase, Bangladesh will play against Scotland and Pakistan respectively on January 21 and 24 after the campaign opener against Zimbabwe. Sixteen teams, split in to four groups, will initially participate in the ICC U-19 global meet scheduled for South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

