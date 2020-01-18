Dhaka experiences 1.6 GBps data speed with Huawei 5G

Prime Minister's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar and CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd Zhang Zhengjun seen at the 'Digital Bangladesh Mela 2020' on Thursday at Bangabandhu International Co



People got a chance to experience 5G for the first time in Bangladesh. Huawei, the titanium sponsor of the fair, shows the 5G live site in the 'Digital Bangladesh Mela 2020' which began on Thursday at Bangabandhu International Conference Center at Agargaon in the Capital.







Prime Minister's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy inaugurated the fair with presence of Minister of Posts and Telecommuni-cations Mustafa Jabbar; AKM Rahmatullah, Chairman of Standing Committee on Ministry of Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Secretary of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications Md Nur-Ur-Rahman, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd Zhang Zhengjun.





Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited played a key role in the trial of 5G in Bangladesh on July 25 in 2018. At that time, the maximum speeds were 4GBps by using 800 MHz spectrum.







But now 1.4 GBps to 1.7 GBps data transfer rate can be ensured using one eighth spectrums (only 100MHz) than that of last year. The improvement happens due to the continuous efforts of Huawei in the development and research of the 5G network for a long time.ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy visited Huawei pavilion after the inauguration ceremony along with BTRC chairman and other key speakers of the event.







The CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd Zhang Zhengjun says, over the last 21 years, Huawei has been working closely with the ICT industry, telecom operators and local partners to bridge the digital divide and bring the technical benefits to the people of Bangladesh. 5G is on, and Huawei is ready.







We have spent a decade of research in 5G, spending over 4 Billion US Dollar in the past ten years alone to ensure the cutting-edge technology leadership, leading in 5G Research & Standardization with 2,1000+ 3GPP 5G NR Contributions of 5G patents.





A random visitor Milon coming from a private organization said, "This fair is a fantastic arrangement. We experienced 5G and also experienced VR with this technology at Huawei pavilion.







In this three-day digital fair, visitors to the fair will easily be able to experience the gigabit-level speed testing of 5G for free at Huawei's own pavilion. Moreover, there will be an arrangement of amazing Robot show, where the interactive humanoid robot will play soccer following the command of hand gesture. The arrangements aim to showcase the advancement of 5G technology in Human-to-Machine or Machine-to-Machine communication.





There will also be another play-zone where visitors can experience real-time virtual reality (VR) test through 5G technology. As soon as the visitors put on the 5G VR, they will find themselves skiing on the snow. Huawei's 5G mobile phones also will be available in the pavilion. The visitors will be able experience Huawei 5G smartphones and purchase the existing mobile phones in the fair.





