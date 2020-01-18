Contraband cigarette seized at Ctg airport

Dilapidated Nazirhat- Kazirthat Road at Fatikchhari Upazila needs immediate repair. This picture was taken from Patiyalchhari area recently. -Collected



Customs Intelligence in cooperation with a vigilance team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered 120 cartons of contraband cigarettes at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram.





Airport sources said passenger Mohammad Shafiullah, a passenger and a resident of Hathazari upazila, landed at Shah Amanat International airport from Muscat by Salam Air with these cigars around 2 pm.







Assistant Commissioner of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Mohammad Readul Islam said 120 cartons of cigars were recovered from the passenger. Legal process will start in this regard, he added.

Leave Your Comments