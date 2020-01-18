Call to build tobacco-free Ctg thru' cultural activites

Classroom- based drama sequence against tobacco abuse staged at a Chattogram City Corporation school in the port city arranged by BITA recently. -AA



BITA in cooperation of CTFK is conducting academic activities through drama staging in city corporation run schools in the city to save the adolescents from the curse of tobacco.





In the meantime , 16 drama show were staged in 8 schools recently which will be staged in each schools of 41 city wards gradually. This academic activities is presented within class room involving the students with two actors. This class room drama will show paths to save the juveniles from tobacco effects.







Moreover , the students may play role to save the new generations from the abuse of tobacco through participating the drama serials on abuse of tobacco. The students are providing different informations on tobacco through acting and sports.







Meanwhile city mayor AJM Nasiruddin in a cultural campaign recently reiterated for necessary initiatives to turn the city free from tobacco curse by next one year. City Mayor in the campaign told that to imply the laws against tobacco abuse will be no effective rather to build a social movement and mass awareness against abuse of tobacco.





To accelerate the initiatigve of the City Mayor , BITA (Bangladesh Institute of Theatre Arts), CAB, ELLMA with cooperation's of CTFK are conducting cultural programs against abuse of tobacco in city schools. Executive Director of BITA Shishir Dutta told that cultural initiatives played strong role to accelerate the Bangladesh Independence move from Anti-British movement.





Cultural programs easily a tracts the people rather than speech, statements etc. Project coordinator of Tobacco Free Chattogram Pradip Achariya told that govt enacted laws in 2005 which was amended in 2013 In last one decade, a numbers govt and non-govt initiatives are being experiencing to implement the tobacco control laws.







Specially local govt organisations has increased their abilities to comply the tobacco act. Besides, govt has pledged to build country free from tobacco by 2040 as declared by the Prime Minister.

