Major difficulties in real estate transactions



Many people think it is easy to buy a property or home if you have enough money or have access to capital but it is not always as easy as it seems. Searching for the perfect property that meets their criteria is just the first step towards buying a property. After deciding on the property there are numerous steps to follow where each step is vital in property transactions. In Bangladesh, a city dweller has to face a lot of challenges during such transactions. Let's have a look at those challenges.





The real price: With so many middlemen working between the buyer and seller of a property, it becomes quite difficult to find out the actual price. As a result, a potential buyer may get discouraged from making a purchase due to the additional price. Similarly, a seller is losing out on a potential buyer because they might have settled for a lower price if the middleman were not involved. At the same time, it is very difficult to find out the real price of a property as there is no benchmarking.







When customers buy property directly from the owner, most of the time they find the price to be lower than the market, whereas the same property can cost higher when it is bought from a real estate company or via middleman. On the other hand, all of the owners do not like to sell their flat or property directly. So guessing a real price of a property is a big challenge for city dwellers in Bangladesh, especially in the Capital.





Verifying Information and data: In most cases, it is hard for the customers to understand how to check the legal documents of a property. The first thing they should do is to find out the type of land, whether it is freehold or leasehold. If the land is freehold, the customer can verify papers from the office of the Assistant Commissioner (AC-land) and Registry complex. However, if the land is leasehold, then the paper can be verified from RAJUK, Housing Authority and AC-land office.





There are many documents to verify such as Porcha, mutation copy, And Power of Attorney, etc. The customer and buyer need to be well-informed about any recent updates regarding property transactions, registration, and other paperwork. If both sides do not know the updated information or law, they will face problems in the future going forward.





Legal support: Legal support is very important in property transactions for both customers and buyers. It is quite common to see legal disputes arise when dealing with properties. This is why it becomes very important to inform customers and buyers regarding their legal rights and be accustomed to the laws regarding land, property, and real estate in general. A property lawyer would be useful in cases where there are many legal disputes.





Choosing a realtor: Choosing a real estate agent is a really tough job. This is another challenge that homeowners or customers face in selling and buying homes. In Dhaka, there are hundreds of real estate agents. Choosing an efficient real estate agent who is going to put your needs ahead of their personal gains is a hard task. Having a good realtor is key to making your real estate transaction experience a pleasant one.





Possibility for fraud: Before buying a property, a buyer needs to check out the legal papers, property plan, and the background of the Real Estate Company or owner of the property. This is because the current real estate market is saturated with the middleman, real estate brokers, and agents. Some of these people are frauds and are looking for ways to take advantage of innocent buyers.





For some middle-income families, real estate is a lifetime investment. So a small wrong move can turn their dream into a nightmare. Long term project: Another challenge faced by property buyers is the project handover-time. Most of the buyers experienced a delay in this regard. According to the terms of the transfer, there must be a specific date of handover and six months extra time in case of any event or accident.







Both the buyer and seller should be informed regarding the challenges of real estate transactions. With the rise in digital services, a number of real estate companies are giving trustworthy services both offline and online.





----Debashis Nirab

