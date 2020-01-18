MoU to be signed with Qatar for youth exchange programme: Russel





A youth exchange programme with Qatar will start through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on youth and sports, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said.





He disclosed the matter after a bilateral meeting with Salah bin Ghanem, Qatar’s Minister of Culture and Sports, at a hotel in Doha, said a PID handout.





Russel said the youth exchange programme will be taken up through this MoU.





“The players will be given advanced training with the help of experienced coaches of the two countries,” he said.





Russel said the Qatari Minister praised the progress made by Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Salah bin Ghanem said currently about 400,000 Bangladeshis are working in Qatar, playing an important role in the economic development of Qatar and Bangladesh.









Leave Your Comments