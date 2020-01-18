3 of a family killed in Jashore car accident





Three members of a family were killed and three others were injured in a private car accident in the district town on early Saturday.





The deceased were identified as sisters Tonima Yeasmin Piyasha, 25, wife of Shafiqul Islam, and Tanjila Yeasmin Easha, 30, wife of Sumon and their sister-in-law Tithi, 35, wife of Monjur Hossain.





Md Touhidul Islam, assistant superintendent of Jashore police, said the accident took place around 1am when the car hit an electric pole, leaving the trio dead on the spot.





Among the injured, the condition of three-year-old Monirul had deteriorated. He was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.





It is unclear what caused the accident.





On information, police recovered the bodies.

