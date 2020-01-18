Dhaka City Polls: 5 more protesting DU students fall sick





Five more students of Dhaka University fell sick on the third day of their fast unto death demanding deferment of polls to the two Dhaka city corporations slated for January 30.





The students are – Abhi Das Pritom of marketing, Arnob Hore of Leather Engineering Institute, Dipom, Tanvir Hasan Shaikat, of Theatre and Performance Studies, Akash Chowdhury of tourism and hospitality management.





Ten other students had fallen sick on Friday, the second day of the protest.





About 40 DU students went on hunger strike on the campus on Thursday afternoon demanding deferment of the polls that coincides with the Saraswati Puja.





The Election Commission (EC) announced the date on December 22 last year, triggering criticism and protests. Dr Kamal Hossain said the decision was unjust.





In Hinduism, Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge and learning, and the Puja is held at educational institutions. Polling stations will be set up at different educational institutions in the city during the polls, which, many fear will hamper the Saraswati Puja celebrations.





DU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Akhtaruzzman expressed solidarity with the students on Friday and said the students’ demand was logical.





“I urge the EC to defer the voting date considering the Saraswati Puja,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Chamber Judge is likely to hear an appeal challenging a High Court order the rejected a writ petition to defer the polls.









