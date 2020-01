A 12-year-old boy was arrested from Kayettuli area in old Dhaka for allegedly raping a first-grader girl.





Inspector Hasan Matabbar, also investigation officer of Bangsal Police Station, said the incident reportedly occurred on January 15.





The victim’s mother filed a case on Friday, he said.





Police later arrested the body and sent him to Tongi Juvenile Correction Centre, the IO said.





“We’re investing the incident,” he said.













