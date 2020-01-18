2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat

The 2nd phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, is set to end on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi on Sunday through Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

Maulana Mohammad Jamshed of India’s Delhi is scheduled to conduct the final prayers between 11am and 11:30 noon, said Maulana Syed Wasiful Islam.

The 55th edition of the Biswa Ijtema began on Friday with "a'mbayan" (general sermons) after Fazr prayers with the participation of the followers of Indian Islamic preacher Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi.

Devotees from home and abroad thronged the banks of the Turag River to take part in the religious event to seek divine blessings of the Almighty Allah.

On the 2nd day on Saturday, Indian Islamic scholar Maulana Mohammad Mursalin conducted sermon after Fazr prayers that were translated in Bangla by Mufti Azimuddin.

Meanwhile, five devotees have so far died at the Ijtema venue during the 2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema.

Bus routes

Md Anwar Hossain, commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said the plying buses will remain closed on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway from Gazipur Chowrasta intersection to Mohakhali in the capital from 4am for smooth movement of the devotees.

Buses from northern districts will remain halted at Konabari in Gazipur while all link roads towards Tongi will be closed during the Akheri Munajat, he added.

The 1st phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema ended on January 12 where followers of Maulana Zubair Hassan, the imam of Kakrail mosque, took part.

Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the venue since 1967.