Two missing, 3,000 in shelters as Cyclone Tino hits Fiji

Published: 07:52 PM, 18 January 2020
The Fiji Meteorological Service said the wind gusts from Tino had
increased to 180 kilometres per hour (110 mph) and would likely have its
biggest impact in the northern areas of Tonga when it hits overnight.
The Pacific kingdom is still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone
Gina two years ago which caused widespread devastation, destroying houses and
crops.
“The sea is very high and I’m sure beaches are being washed away in the
more exposed places and the outer islands,” Tupoutu’a Tonutonu told AFP from
northern Vava’u.
“It’s been bucketing down for about three days, the soil is waterlogged
and I’m hearing trees are down in the village.”
In Fiji, the National Disaster Management Office said 3,115 sought
emergency shelter at the height of the storm, but most had since returned
home with damage not as severe as first feared.
“We know for sure most of them went to the ECs (evacuation centres) to
take shelter because of the big rains we were receiving and also because of
the warnings,” Uraia Rainima, a senior government official in the northern
region, said.
“We have received information that most of them are moving back to their
houses.”
The island of Taveuni, with a population of around 19,000 people, was
without power, Rainima said.
Police, meanwhile, continued the search for a father and his daughter who
were swept away when they tried to cross a swollen river on Thursday evening,
and said there were no other casualties.