Bangladesh achieves self-sufficiency in food: Majumder

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder todaysaid Bangladesh has achieved self sufficiency in food as the government hasimplemented massive effective development programmes.

“Once Bangladesh faced severe food deficiency…. Now the country has

turned into a food surplus one through taking technology-based many

initiatives,” he said while addressing at the Annual Botanical Conference-

2019 jointly organized by Bangladesh Botanical Society and Botany department

of Jahangirnagar University (JU) here.

JU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Farzana Islam, Pro-VC (Administration)

Prof. Dr. Amir Hussain, Pro-VC (Education) Prof. Dr. Nurul Alam, teachers and

representatives of different organization, among others, were present.

President of Bangladesh Botanical Society Prof. Dr. M. Abdul Gafur presided

over the function.

The minister said, “We have attached priority to invention of different

high yielding varieties of crops to boost food production in the country.”

He urged the scientists to intensify their research for developing high-

yielding varieties of crops as country’s economy largely depends on

agriculture sector.

