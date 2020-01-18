Bangladesh achieves self-sufficiency in food: Majumder

Published: 08:00 PM, 18 January 2020
“Once Bangladesh faced severe food deficiency…. Now the country has
turned into a food surplus one through taking technology-based many
initiatives,” he said while addressing at the Annual Botanical Conference-
2019 jointly organized by Bangladesh Botanical Society and Botany department
of Jahangirnagar University (JU) here.
JU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Farzana Islam, Pro-VC (Administration)
Prof. Dr. Amir Hussain, Pro-VC (Education) Prof. Dr. Nurul Alam, teachers and
representatives of different organization, among others, were present.
President of Bangladesh Botanical Society Prof. Dr. M. Abdul Gafur presided
over the function.
The minister said, “We have attached priority to invention of different
high yielding varieties of crops to boost food production in the country.”
He urged the scientists to intensify their research for developing high-
yielding varieties of crops as country’s economy largely depends on
agriculture sector.